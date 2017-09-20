Padmavati is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.


Deepika used her social media accounts to announce the arrival of Rani Padmavati tomorrow. It’s the first look of the film which will be out tomorrow. Deepika tweeted “रानी पद्मावती पधार रही हैं… कल सूर्योदय के साथ. #RaniPadmavatiArrivesTomorrow.

Ranveer Singh shared the logo of Padmavati in style. Check out his tweet here:

Shahid Kapoor welcomed his rani Padmavati with a sweet gesture!

Shahid is happy about collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time. It’s a very big film, very intense, romantic and looked forward to film for various reasons. I think it’s a labour of love for Mr. Bhansali. I had gone mad on Twitter after watching his last film (‘Bajirao Mastani’), appreciating everyone, and never knew that I will be part of his (Bhansali’s) next film,” Shahid said.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here