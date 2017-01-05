Recently, we reported about an accident that took place on the sets of upcoming period drama, Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

A painter lost his life after falling off from a height of 5 feet whilst working on the set. Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union had decided to issue a notice to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali asking for a compensation for the family of the deceased.

According to reports, Bhansali’s production team has now compensated the worker’s family a huge sum of Rs. 20.80 lakh.

Says a source , ” The unit is shaken by the unforseen incident. In fact , the team of Bhansali Productions proactively reached out to the deceased painter’s family and compensated them to the tune of 23 lakhs. The production house gave the painter’s family, namely his mother, brother, wife and mother-in-law financial aid , as support during this challenging phase in their life. This took place in the presence of members of the Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union and the late painter’s family. The union agreed that it was a generous compensation and thanked the production house for it”.

Dahiya’s pregnant wife has also been promised a job at the production house. Bhansali’s team recently visited the family of the worker and issued the cheque for compensation.

Ashok Dubey, Advisor – Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union, says, “When Sanjay Leela Bhansali heard about the unfortunate incident on the set of Padmavati, he issued a cheque of Rs 20,80,000 from his production house ‘Bhansali Productions’ for the family of the deceased and a cheque of Rs 2,20,000 issued as wages of the workers on that particular day. So we have received Rs 23 lakhs in total from Bhansali Productions.”

The film is a period drama based on the life of Rani Padmini and will have Ranveer play the character of Alauddin Khilji. It is slated to release in November this year.