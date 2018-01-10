Padmavat Row: Congress Sees Conflict Between Centre & Rajasthan Government

With Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia saying that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmavat will not be released in her state, the Congress on Tuesday said there was a conflict between the central and state governments on the issue.

“For us, the release of any film means it has been certified by the censor board (Central Board of Film Certification). The government of India should ask Vasundhara ji if she is opposed to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

“The censor board, which comes under the Ministry, has given a certificate to release the film,” Congress leader Raj Babbar said.

“Is she not opposing the central government by not allowing the film to release (in Rajasthan),” he asked.

Babbar said: “This is a conflict between the central and state governments. She should reply to this.”

Vasundhara Raje on Monday said Padmavati, now rechristened Padmavat, will not be released in cinema halls across the desert state.

The Karni Sena, a Rajput outfit, on Tuesday once again threatened the makers of the controversial film Padmavat of dire consequences if it was released on January 25.

Addressing reporters, National Convenor of the Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi said they will financially harm the producer of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said their demand now was a ban on the film.

He also urged the Prime Minister and the Censor Board to understand the “sentiments behind” their protests and also the “seriousness of the issue”.

There will be curfew if this film is released, he threatened.

Adding that the film was made during the demonetisation days, the Karni Sena convenor also called for a probe into the financing of the film which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in main roles.

Kalvi also alleged that he had been threatened on phone from Pakistan, a location “somewhere near Lahore” for protesting against the release of the film. “Why is Pakistan so interested in the matter,” he asked.

Before the press conference at the Press Club here, Kalvi, along with some office bearers of his outfit, called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and sought a ban on screening of the film in the hill state.

The outfit said Kalvi was right in demanding the film-ban which was aimed at protecting the honour of the Rajputs as he was the 24th descendant of Maharana Pratap and 37th generation descendant of Rani Padmavati.