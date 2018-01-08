The biggest clash of 2018 is coming our way! The release date of Padmavat is finally out and it is set to release on 25th Jan 2018, which means it is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Padman! It looks like this is going to be the biggest clash of the year!

Apparently, Padmavat was going to release on 1st December but the release of the movie was deferred due to issues with the Karni Sena and certification. Now, finally, the movie has received proper certification and the name of the movie is also changed to Padmavat.

It will be very interesting to see who will rule the box office. Padmavat is made on a humongous budget and requires first few days to be huge. It will have a long four day weekend to show it’s power at the box office.

This can be bad for Padman because even if its content is out of the world it’ll face a setback in this clash. Padmavat will take away Padman’s business too. Earlier, a lot of movies shifted their release dates because of Padman and now again a lot of movies will shift their dates. We are waiting to see if makers of Aiyaary will also move their release date.

Trending

Padman is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. If there is one actor who can attempt a film on such topic, it’s Akshay Kumar. He has turned the tables in his favour since his dull phase.

While, Padmavat tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. The film is produced by Bhansali Pictures and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

So what is your pick for the Republic Day Weekend? Let us know what will you choose to watch on your long weekend?