Padmavat Ban: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Should Stop Dreaming About The Film’s Release Says Lokendra Singh Kalvi

Despite a series of modifications being made in the controversial film Padmavati including its renaming as Padmavat, the Karni Sena on Friday again raised a demand for a complete ban on film.

Speaking to media here, Karni Sena observer Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali should forget dreaming about the film’s release.

“All efforts of Bhansali and (Central Board of Film Certification) shall go down the drain as we will never allow the screening CBFC of Padmawati anywhere in India or abroad.”

“We are still adamant on our demand. Let there be a complete ban on the release of Padmawati,” he added.

Kalvi also demanded a complete ban on the Ghoomar song. “We don’t want any changes in the said song, however, we demand a complete ban on the same,” he said.

He also questioned the authenticity of the panel formed by the CBFC to review the film.

Not all of them were historians, hence, their suggestions hardly make a difference, he said, adding that the CBFC proposed to bring in nine historians in the panel but ended calling only three historians which speaks volumes on their seriousness to justify our demands.