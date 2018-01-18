PadManInOxford: Akshay Kumar’s Padman Is 1st Indian Film To Be Discussed At Oxford

Akshay Kumar’s Padman has achieved a precious feat before the release. The producer of the film Twinkle Khanna has been honoured with an invitation to Oxford Union to speak about Padman.

January 18 is the date when she will go to the Oxford Union, which is counted under the best when it comes to the debate about ongoing things. Twinkle Khanna, producing a movie which focuses on tackling the issue revolving around sanitary napkins will discuss about the film at the conference.

Menstrual Hygiene will be the focus point of Twinkle Khanna’s speech and she will also shed a light on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham – the man who inspired the movie Padman. It’s about how he created awareness about sanitary napkins in the remote areas of South India.

This achievement is special because Padman becomes the first Indian film to get showcased at the Oxford Union. Being a debating society, Oxford has seen some of the most influential personalities like Morgan Freeman, Salman Rushdie, the Dalai Lama, Sashi Tharoor and many more.

Asked about his expectations for the film and the research work involved, Akshay said: “I didn’t do the research, my wife (Twinkle) did it. The concept is hers and it was written by R. Balki. It is a very honest subject which we have to bring in front of the Indian audience. It is a must subject which is why I went for it.”

Padman, directed by R. Balki, is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a revolution in the field of affordable menstrual hygiene.

Produced by KriArj Entertainment, Mrs. Funnybones Movies, Hope Productions and Columbia Pictures, the film will release on January 26, 2018.