Padman Poster: Akshay Kumar Looks Fresh As The New Fallen Snow

Akshay Kumar’s Padman is pumping up the buzz for the film with each poster coming out. The makers have released another poster featuring the Padman himself and it’s as fresh as the new fallen snow.

Appreciating the efforts by the makers, each poster is sharply presented building up the theme of the film. Inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, Padman has an unconventional superhero in Akshay Kumar. This guy finds a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

The new poster has Akshay Kumar holding a pad standing in a posh office. The window behind him giving the glances of beautiful skyscrapers could be a metaphorical approach towards how this man achieved the heights of success. Akshay is seen wearing sharp formals with his trademark smile.

R. Balki recently refused to describe PadMan as a social or message-based film.

“His (Muruganantham’s) life itself is equal to Sholay. It is as entertaining as the biggest masala entertainers… And when you have a life that is so entertaining, why do I need to add entertainment,” asked Balki, who shot the film in rustic settings in Indore.

He stressed that cinema should never be preachy.

Balki, who has had a long and fulfilling career in the field of advertising, started his journey as a feature film man with Cheeni Kum — about a romance between a 64-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman. He followed it up with Paa, a heart-warming father-son relationship tale in which the son suffers progeria.

Padman which was first supposed to release on 13th April was preponed as the big fish Rajinikanth’s 2.0 was delayed. Padman, then, was announced as an Independence Day release.

The film has been written and directed by R. Baki.