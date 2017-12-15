Padman Or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha-Which Akshay Kumar Trailer Was More Impactful?

After a movie like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and teasing us with some quirky posters, Akshay Kumar has finally released the much anticipated trailer of the year – Padman. And guess what? We aren’t surprised after the watching this inspiring Padman trailer!

Yet again, Akshay is back with some powerful content which gives out a strong message. In the trailer, we saw that how Akshay is speaking about the importance of sanitary napkins but with a humorous twist.

We have always seen that the 2.0 actor is known to be touching upon the subjects that should be changed in our society or some action should be taken against it. Like we last saw him in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the film was based on PM Narendra Modi’s initiative Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

The makers had delivered such an important issue in a quirky way. The film showed the importance of toilets and its agenda was that there should be built in every household.

Now, if we speak about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s trailer, we saw that it was quite interesting and it kept us hooked till the end. The story of the film revolves around a newly-wed couple and how the lack of proper sanitation facility, create differences between them.

Though, it was such a serious issue but Akshay toh Akshay hai boss! His comic timing and one liners were amazing in the trailer. We had loved the trailer then!

Trending

Talking about the newly released trailer, Padman too revolves around a serious issue which tells us about the importance of sanitary napkins and women hygiene. In the trailer, we can see how Akshay struggles to bring a change in the society by making low-cost sanitary napkins for his wife and other ladies.

But we all know that showing such issue with a humorous twist is only Akshay’s cup of tea! We just loved our desi superhero. And we are sure that this pagla superhero will bring a huge change with his unusual and different ideas!

Which Akshay Kumar film trailer you loved watching the most- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or Padman? Do vote and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.