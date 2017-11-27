Padman New Poster: Akshay Kumar Shines Symbolising The Subject To Be Tackled In The Film

2 months to Padman! This is trending on Twitter since yesterday roaring the arrival of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film. Composing his career’s orchestra with realistic tunes, Akshay is all set to bring in another relatable project after Toilet: Ek Prem Tha.

The makers have released a new poster of the film with Akshay Kumar shining in all white attire standing over the pile of cotton balls. It’s definitely sunny bright symbolising the subject the makers will tackle in the film.

“He’s simple yet crazy! Presenting the official poster of #PadMan, releasing on 26th January 2018″ Read the tweet posted by the official handle of the film.

Sonam Kapoor, the co-star, shared a still from the film, where she and Akshay can be seen taking a rickshaw ride. It’s her first look from the movie, and she sports a bespectacled avatar.

Trending

“Such a pleasure working with the indomitable Akshay Kumar. He was the perfect person to play the role of Padman and has brought a sense of humour and love to the film,” Sonam captioned the image.

Padman, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, is releasing on Republic Day next year, focuses on menstruation and women’s health.

The film is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

Akshay, apart from Padman, has films like 2.0 and Gold in his kitty — each different from the other.

It is this interesting choice of movies that makes Akshay relevant in the competitive Bollywood world and makes him give younger actors a run for their money. Now, while producers mostly laugh their way to banks with movies featuring Akshay, he is happy about living the fun of getting paid for laughing via The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.