Recently, Akshay Kumar had officially announced a new release date of his film, Padman with a new poster featuring himself on it.

Today, Akki has revealed the looks of his co-stars- Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. In the first picture, Radhika plays his on-screen wife, who is seen donning a simple look in a saree. Posing with Akshay, the picture is a black and white one which is making it look simple yet beautiful. He tweeted with a caption, “The REASON he became #PADMAN…find out on 26th January, 2018. @radhika_apte @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki.”

In the second picture, the Khiladi Kumar shared Sonam’s look from the film. Both of them are sitting on a bullock cart and smiling. In the tweet, Akshay has mentioned Sonam’s character as strength behind Padman. He wrote, “The STRENGTH behind #PADMAN…find out on 26th January, 2018. @sonamakapoor @PadManTheFilm @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki.”

Trending :

Yet again, Akshay is coming with a film which has such powerful content. In the past, we have seen that the Airlift actor has delivered some mind-blowing performances like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which is based on Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. He also received a National Award for the film, Rustom. Akshay is currently shooting for Reema Kagti’s Gold. It is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. It’s all set to release on Independence Day 2018. He will also be seen in a biopic on music maestro Gulshan Kumar which is titled as Mogul.

Speaking about Padman, the film based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. Directed by R Balki, Padman is all set to release on January 26, 2018.