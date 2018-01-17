Padmaavat makers seem to bring in huge surprises one after another for the public. This Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Shahid Kapoor starrer is now all set to release as the paid preview shows on 24th January – a day before Akshay Kumar’s Padman.

A report in Mid Day cleared Sanjay Leela Bhansali and team will release Padmaavat a day before i.e 24th January. It’ll not be a fully fledged release but paid previews will be held in theaters across the country. That goes without saying, it’ll not get released in the states from which it has been banned.

Manoj Desai, owner of G7 multiplex in Mumbai, was also quoted by Mid Day in their report saying, “While Padman releases on January 25, Padmaavat will release the night before. The distributors of Padmaavat are likely to reimburse the film that is scheduled for the 9.30 pm show that day and screen the magnum opus instead. There will be only one paid preview. This will happen not just in my theatres but across India.”

Atul Mohan, trade analyst, in same reported quoted “If the makers of Padmaavat are arranging paid previews, it means they are confident of their product and want to prove to those who have been protesting against the film that they are wrong. They want to show the audiences that the movie glorifies Rajput culture and traditions. The paid preview can lead to discussions on social media and can change the general audience opinion. Having a paid preview is more of a psychological move.”

Padmaavat is already banned in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Yesterday Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted about the ban being imposed on the movie which is set to fully release nationwide on January 25.