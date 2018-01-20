The lead actors of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Padmaavat thanked Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for shifting his film Padman to February 9, leaving a solo week for Padmaavat.

Actress Deepika Padukone who is playing the title role in the film, expressing her gratitude to Akshay, wrote, “Only from the heart can you touch the sky – Rumi. On behalf of team Padmaavat, a big, big thank you to the team Padman for your support and generosity!”

Shahid Kapoor, who also plays a key role, tweeted, “Thank you, Akshay Kumar, for being ever so gracious. Can’t wait to see Padman. Much love and luck.”

Thank you @akshaykumar for being ever so gracious. Can’t wait to see #padman. Much love and luck. From team #padmaavat — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 19, 2018

Ranveer Singh tweeted, “Big man with a big heart! Akshay Kumar, grateful to you sir, much love and respect.”

Big Man with a Big Heart! @akshaykumar … Grateful to you, Sir ….❤️ Mad Love and Respect 🙏🏽 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 19, 2018

The film features Deepika as Rani Padmavati along with Shahid Kapoor playing Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

On Friday evening, alongside the director Bhansali, Akshay announced the reschedule release date of his film. Respecting his gesture, Bhansali said, “I will be grateful to Akshay for a lifetime.”

Padmavaat is releasing on January 25.