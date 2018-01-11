Padmaavat Is In A Serious Coup! Makers, Why So Silent?

Padmaavat surely has become this decade’s most talked about film. After getting delayed, controversy from CBFC, Karni Sena’s dominance, too many cuts – now the film is said to be released on 25th January (Which also is not officially announced yet). Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Shahid Kapoor & Sanjay Leela Bhansali must be waiting with a bated breath for the day to come.

Amidst all these issues, the makers of Padmaavat are as silent as an empty library. There’s not a single official statement made about the movie. The people who follow Bollywood have already been accusing the producers of the film for enjoying the free publicity. The hype has been over the sky high because of all these issues.

It’s also been said how all this silence indicates at only one thing – hyping up the buzz. Many are predicting the makers will officially announce the release date 4-5 days before the release. This will give ample time to the fringe elements for executing what they’re planning to do.

Another facet of this issue is – Karni Sena. Makers might be avoiding any type of chaos from the group and hence are silent till now. Cleared from CBFC, the official handle of the film has changed its name to Padmaavat but still, we are waiting for the release date confirmation.

15 days prior its release, if the makers aren’t confirming – there must be a serious issue going within. If reports are to be believed, the movie will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Padman. It’s already been banned in multiple states which will give Padman an upper hand in those sections. Whatever the result might be, now it’s high time makers should make everything clear. For now, it’s releasing on 25th January until there’s another shocker from the makers.