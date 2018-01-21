Even after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the states to screen Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, multiplex owners in Gujarat will meet on Monday to take a final call on screening the movie in the state.

“After receiving eight representations from various groups, I have decided not to screen the movie in my multiplex,” Rakesh Patel, owner of Wide Angle multiplex in Ahmedabad, told media persons.

“No one would like to take risk of trouble or damage to his or her property.”

However, Patel said, it was his decision and he was unsure about other owners taking the same path. Information was doing the rounds on social media about all multiplex owners toeing this line of action.

Several Gujarat multiplexes in the past have refrained from screening Bollywood movies like Aamir Khan-starrer Fanna and Rahul Dholakia-directed Parzania due to controversies surrounding them at the time of their release.

A meeting of the Gujarat Multiplex Owners Association, with a membership of owners of over 125 multiplexes, has been convened on Monday afternoon.

Patel said a final decision on screening of Padmaavat across these multiplexes would be taken at this meeting.

“There appears to be some misunderstanding and so news is doing the rounds that the movie will not be screened by all the multiplexes across the state.”

The apex court had asked Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat — which had banned the movie’s screening — to ensure its screening and ensure adequate security.

These states banned the movie after several groups claiming to fight for the dignity of medieval queen, Rani Padmavati, on whose life the movie is said to be based, demanded that the film be banned.

Some burnt tyres on national highways in Gujarat on Friday and Saturday, and blocked vehicular traffic that led to long-drawn jams.

The movie — starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor and originally titled Padmavati — has faced protests from the Rajput community ever since its making.

It is after much controversy that the movie received a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification. However, it has failed to pacify certain groups opposing the movie’s content.