Padmaavat Row: Producers Move To Supreme Court After Some States Ban The Film

After getting a green signal from the Censor Board Of Film Certification, Padmaavat still has some obstacles to clear. The producers of Padmaavat have moved to Supreme Court as four states have denied the film releasing there.

The court has agreed to hear producers’ plea. A panel including Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud have considered the submission of producer’s counsel that the matter to be heard on the urgent basis.

Yesterday, Allahabad High Court issued a contempt notice to CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi. A petition was filed against the film Padmaavat and the petitioner had filed a Public Interest Litigation in November 2017. It was filed to seek a ban on the film which apparently promotes Sati- the practice of a widow immolating herself in her husband’s funeral pyre.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat is facing more issues as the Health Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij tweeted about the ban of the film in the state. He wrote, “Film Padmavati/Padmavat banned in Haryana.”

Trending

A clearer picture on when the petition will be heard will emerge once the cause list for Thursday is released later on Wednesday.

Padmaavat has been caught in a row over alleged distortion of facts — a contention over which some Rajput organisations have demanded a nationwide ban on the film. The Central Board of Film Certification had approved the film with some modifications in December.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana are among the states that have announced they will not let the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial hit the screens. It is slated to release on January 25.

In November last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea against release of the movie — earlier titled Padmavati — outside India.

Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Padman.