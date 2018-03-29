Padmaavat Finally To Release In Rajasthan & Gujarat; But Here’s The Catch!

Movie buffs residing in Rajasthan and Gujarat will now get to watch Padmaavat at their convenience and on their fingertips courtesy Amazon Prime Video.

The digital platform has made Padmaavat available for streaming for users Worldwide, thus bringing the film to states of Rajasthan and Gujarat where it had not got a theatrical release.

Amazon Prime Video recently announced one of its biggest movie acquisitions to date, the mega-blockbuster, Padmaavat. Through this deal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Amazon Prime Video will be the digital home for Padmaavat, the first and only place for customers to stream the most-awaited romantic period drama of the year.

The movie premiered on Prime Video on March 27, 2018, within weeks of its theatrical release.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, supported by Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and many such extremely talented actors.

The film is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films.

Ranveer Singh feels let down by the way the government handled the row over his historical drama Padmaavat. Recently the Bollywood star dodged the question repeatedly, but said he was enraged by the protests which he felt bordered on fascism.

“It’s bizarre when I watch it,” he said of the scale of protests against the movie, when asked if people have become cynical about affairs in the country.

“I can’t believe that it’s 2018. It is so blatant that it’s bizarre. It borders on fascism. I found it appalling, I was in shock which then turned into rage.”

Ranveer was at the News 18 Rising India Summit where he spoke his heart out about how he felt “helpless” in the “frustrating” incidents that preceded the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial in January.