Padmaavat makers’ plea in Supreme Court has finally been heard and there is a positive news for them. The movie sailing in the sea of controversies is finally about to reach the shore. Releasing on 25th January, the movie was banned by multiple states.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the operation of orders banning the release of the film Padmaavat by the Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana governments. This Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer will finally release all over the country.

Staying the notifications and orders banning the release of the controversial film by the three states, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilklar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the remaining states will also not issue orders banning the screening of the film.

Referring to its earlier judgement, the court said that it was incumbent upon the state governments to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

The court order came on the plea by the producers of the film — Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures — challenging the ban on the screening of the film by the Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana governments.

In the past, the top court has not appreciated the banning of the film by the states. These included Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan based on caste reservation, Dam 99 by the Tamil Nadu government and Sadda Haq allegedly for glorifying the extremism and its leader during the turbulent days in Punjab in the 1990s

Aarakshan was banned by the Uttar Pradesh government and Sadda Haq by the Punjab and Delhi governments and also by the Chandigarh administration.

Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is releasing worldwide on January 25.