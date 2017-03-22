‘Pad Man’ spreads awareness about ‘shamed’ subject, says Twinkle Khanna

Writer and former actress Twinkle Khanna, who has turned producer with Pad Man, says she is proud of being associated with a movie that brings the spotlight on a shamed subject like menstruation.

The shoot of the film — inspired by Arunachalam Muruganantham who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village — got underway last week in Indore.

Talking about it, Twinkle said at an event on Tuesday: “It (shoot) is going very well. Mr Muruganantham was also there. It’s a wonderful project. It will bring awareness about something which has so far been cloaked and shamed, and I am very happy to be a part of the film.”

The movie features Twinkle’s husband and actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role, with Radhika Apte featuring as his wife. It is being directed by R. Balakrishnan, better known as R. Balki. The movie also stars Sonam Kapoor.

Twinkle spoke on the sidelines of L’Oreal Professional’s launch of French Browns, the colour trend of 2017.

Last week, Radhika Apte had stressed on the importance of awareness about menstruation in the country, questioning why should a natural monthly process stop a girl from doing regular stuff.

The actress, who is associated with Whisper India as the brand’s influencer, asserted that a factor like menstruation should not be kept in mind while deciding any activity. And so, it’s vital for women to be ultra comfortable during those days.

Pushing this idea, Radhika told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “I think that it is crucial because the constant reminder when you are chumming that ‘I am on period’ does stop you from doing certain things.”

“For example if I am chumming, I will be like, ‘Oh my god I have to shoot a song today’, or ‘Oh my god, I have to wear this today’ or some people say I have extra hours of work, or I don’t know should I go for picnic or play Holi. Why should your period which is actually something that you have to go through every month stop you from doing anything.”