Baar Baar Dekho but never at Alia Bhatt, and especially if you are her male co-star! No, we are not saying this but probably this was someone thinks!

It seems Sidharth Malhotra is a bit possessive about his alleged girlfriend Alia! Badrinath Ki Dulhania actors Varun Dhawan and Alia recently adorned the guest’s seat at Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. When asked, what is the one thing that he doesn’t have, Varun had looked at Alia with a meaningful smile! This left Alia’s rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra ‘puzzled’!

When quizzed on the same by reporters at an event, the Baar Baar Dekho actor said, “Even I was thinking why he (Varun) looked at Alia. Even I got puzzled!”

While Sidharth and Alia have never opened up on their alleged relationship, the actors do drop hints like this at times, which add fuel to the gossip!