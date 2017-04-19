Oops! Alia Bhatt Scared By Drunken Bodyguard At 3 Am, Fires Him

Alia Bhatt recently had a scary experience. The actress was reportedly stranded on the roads at 3 am with her drunken bodyguard, whom she fired later.

According to reports, the Dear Zindagi actress had gone to visit her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra at his place. She left for home at around 3 am. Alia made repeated phone calls to her bodyguard before returning home, all of which went unanswered.

He eventually took the call and made his way to the actress’ car. As soon as he sat beside the actress in the car, she realized that he was inebriated. When he opened his mouth to offer explanations about not taking her call, Alia realized that he was drunk because his speech was slurry and his breath was reeking of alcohol.

The actress did not dare to confront him at that time inside the car fearing dreadful consequences but gave him a piece of her mind soon after reaching home. The bodyguard was allegedly fired by Alia’s mother Soni Razdan the next morning!

That was surely a close shave for Alia!

On the work front, Alia is presently high on the success of her latest release Badrinath Ki Dulhania which went on to become her all time highest grossing Bollywood film. The rom-com, which also starred Varun Dhawan has earned over a 100 crores at the box office.

The 24-year-old actress is presently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s superhero flick Dragon, where she will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. Dragon is being produced by Karan Johar, who introduced Alia to Bollywood with his 2012 directorial Student of the Year. Dragon also stars Chetna Pande, Vicky Kaushal, Paras Arora, Vijay Raaz, Nakuul Mehta, Rahul Singh and Kamaal Rashid Khan. The movie is slated to release in 2018.