Onir’s docu-feature Raising The Bar makes it way to Maryland!

Filmmaker Onir’s directorial documentary Raising The Bar is now the official selection at the annual Maryland International Film Festival. The documentary essays awe-inspiring stories of six young individuals with Down syndrome as it follows them and their stories at the World Down Syndrome Congress in Chennai, India. The 118 minutes docu-film has been produced by Onir-Sanjay Suri’s Anticlock Film, Mitu Bhowmick – Festival Director of IFFM and Founder, Mind Blowing Films and Cate Sayers of Emotions 21.

The film has previously won the Best Foreign Documentary Feature at the Hollywood Independent Documentary Awards and a Silver Medal at the Atlanta Film Festival. It premiered to a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne where it was presented by festival ambassador Vidya Balan. The film will also be part of Maryland International Film Festival which will take place this year between March 31st and April 2nd.

Taking about the documentary, Onir said, “Very heartening to see our precious film being selected for and winning awards worldwide. A film is about celebrating diversity.”

Cate Sayers, the producer of the docu added, “The documentary highlights the universal experience of parental love and acceptance and how breaking preconceived boundaries allows us to conquer personal challenges”.

Mitu Bhowmick, the producer of the film and the director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne added, “As a festival that is based in the core principle of Diversity and celebrating that diversity, we are proud to be a part of the film. This film is a real gift which shares powerful stories of how refusing to accept traditional constraints allow the potential of every individual to shine through. There is no greater way than cinema to start bringing about that change”.