Judwaa 2 stars Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu are having fun in London, where they are shooting for the movie. David Dhawan, the director of 1997 film Judwaa is also directing its remake Judwaa 2 after 20 years. The team has recently begun shooting in London and their social media posts and pictures suggest that they are having super fun!

Here’s a recent pic from the sets of Judwaa 2:

Recently Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu began rehearsals for the reprise version of Oonchi Hai Building of the original track from the film Judwaa. The song is been choreographed by Bosco-Ceaser who is not letting his stars Varun and Taapsee to leave any stone unturned and getting the best result out of them. Both the actors are brilliant dancers and are currently shooting for the film in the University of London. From what we see on social media, after PINK and Naam Shabana we will see Taapsee in a whole new avatar!

Not just dancing to peppy numbers, Taapsee Pannu has also learnt to do skateboarding for the film. The actress posted a video of her trying a skateboard on Twitter, which she captioned, ‘Shit that movies do to us #Skateboarding #thisisfun #judwaa2’

While the film is presently being shot in London with Varun and Taapsee, Jacqueline is expected to join the cast soon. The actress, who is still in Mumbai, told reporters at an event here, “We are hoping to recreate the magic (of Judwaa) in Judwaa 2. We are gonna try and do as much justice to the 1997 Judwaa as possible. It’s 20 years down the line but we have the same director, it will be exciting.”

As per reports, Salman Khan will appear in Judwaa 2 as the original characters Raja and Prem that he played in Judwaa. His characters will be shown after a leap of 20 years. The makers are also trying to rope in Judwaa actresses Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in cameos.