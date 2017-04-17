The Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji have shared a great bond over the years. The duo even have worked together in movies like Black, Baabul, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and Bunty Aur Babli.

Recently, Rani was shooting for her upcoming film Hichki, and at the same studio Amitabh was shooting for an ad. When Big B wrapped up the ad shoot, he bumped into Rani Mukerji. Both the actors were delighted to see each other and shared a warm hug.

Amitabh shared the picture on his blog and wrote, “And while I go through the myriad expression changes I bump into the ‘malkin’ of YRF .. the Rani ..Who I meet after ages .. after marriage and child anyway.”

Rani was last seen in 2014’s Mardaani which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film was a successful affair at the box office and Rani received accolades for her performance.

Post Mardaani, Rani took break from films to take care of her daughter Adira Chopra. Rani Mukerji is married to the filmmaker and Chairman of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra.

Talking about Hichki Rani said on Facebook Live, “I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way. Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in the way of achieving our dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up.”

The story of Hichki revolves around the character of Rani, who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength.

Rani has confirmed that Hichki will release this year itself. Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, who previously directed the Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal starrer We Are Family. The film was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and was the official remake of 1998’s Hollywood flick Stepmom.

It will be a 3rd film for Maneesh Sharma as a producer along with Yash Raj Films after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Meri Pyaari Bindu.

On the other hand Amitabh will be next seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3, which is set to hit the screens on 12th May.