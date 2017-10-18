On Om Puri’s 67th Birth Anniversary, B-Town Pays Tribute

Fans, friends and family members paid tribute to veteran actor Om Puri, who passed away in January this year, on his 67th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

“Haven at home,” Om Puri’s former wife Nandita Puri, who marked the occasion by listening to the actor’s favourite songs, told IANS.

Om Puri, whose career reflected a rare realism, died after suffering a heart attack. His demise had triggered a nationwide outpouring of condolences from top leaders, fans and the film fraternity.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted: “Lovable Om Puri. Happy birthday to you in your new world. Wherever you are, stay happy. I miss you a lot.”

Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda wrote: “Happy Birthday Om Puriji… Feel blessed to share my birthday with you… One of the most versatile actors I have ever worked with gone too soon.”

Guinness World Record-holding sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid homage to the late actor by creating a sand art depicting Om Puri’s face.

Om Puri, who was best known for his socially relevant movies, is remembered for films like “Aakrosh“, “Ardh Satya“, “Dharavi” and “Mirch Masala“.

A National School of Drama alumnus, he also appeared in comedy movies like “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro“, “Chachi 420“, “Hera Pheri“, “Malamaal Weekly” and more.

Besides Indian cinema, he also nurtured an international career, which started with a cameo in Richard Attenborough’s iconic 1982 film “Gandhi“. Among some of his British films were “My Son the Fanatic“, “East Is East” and “The Parole Officer“. He also appeared in Hollywood films including “City of Joy“, “Wolf” and “The Ghost and the Darkness“.