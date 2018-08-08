Vikramaditya Motwane shares his thoughts on Sacred Games and the luxury of the medium as he interacts with the fans.

After the phenomenal success of Reliance Entertainment’s Sacred Games, makers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane engaged with fans through a Facebook Live on Reliance Entertainment’s page.

Talking about the liberty of the medium and the success of their maiden venture, Anurag Kashyap said, “I am shocked and happily surprised that how broad the show has gone. In the beginning, you feel like Netflix is watched by just a group of people or signifiers, film lovers and show lovers and such people. On IMDB In one month it has got more votes than Sanju and Dev D Udaan Wasseypur and all the others.”

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films’ sensational thriller Sacred Games is among 2018’s best new shows, whether in India or abroad!

Hailed for its thrilling storyline and intriguing characters, Sacred Games is being touted as one of the best web series to have emerged out of India.

Spanning across eight episodes, Sacred Games features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte created an uproar on the digital medium, generating a demand for the second season soon after the release of the first season.

