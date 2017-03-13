On Holi, B-Town sends out colourful wishes to fans

Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha on Monday sent Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours.

Some celebrities even urged their fans to avoid throwing Holi colours on animals. They took to Twitter to reach out to their loved ones. Here’s what they had to say:

Amitabh Bachchan: The quieter you become the more you can hear… Happy Holi.

Anupam Kher: Happy Holi to All. Even the Los Angeles sky is celebrating Holi.

Priyanka Chopra: Do me a favour let’s play Holi! Here is wishing everyone a safe beautiful wonder filled Holi.

Salim Khan: Nothing succeeds like success. There can be numerous reasons for a faliure but there cant be any excuse. Happy Holi to everyone.

Ajay Devgn: Wishing you all a colourful Happy Holi

Manoj Bajpayee: Happy holi to all of you.

Anushka Sharma: Shashi was there jab ispe rang daala gaya. Jaanwaron ko rang pasand nahi.Insaan sirf insaano ke saath Holi khelein please! (Shashi was there when colour was put on this animal. Animals don’t like colours. Please only play Holi with human beings) Happy and safe Holi.

Juhi Chawla: Wishing all of you a very Happy Holi. 247 years old painting of Lord Krishna celebrating Holi festival with Radha.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene: Happy Holi from Japan!

Sunny Leone: Happy Holi everyone!!! Be safe and don’t hurt the animals!!

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Celebrate in high spirit, have an unforgettable Holi…Happy Holi.

Vikram Bhatt: Found this and loved it. Wishing everyone a very Happy and colourful Holi! Play safe.

Sudhir Mishra: India will b what its people want it to be , meanwhile Happy Holi !

Madhur Bhandarkar: May God paint the canvas of our life with the colours of joy,

love, happiness, prosperity, good health and success. Wishing you all…Happy Holi.

Esha Gupta: Wishing all of you a very colourful and a safe Holi! Happy Holi.

Preity Zinta: Happy Holi everyone. May the festival of colours bring all the happiness, light and colour into ur lives and take away the darkness. Ting…Holi

Riteish Deshmukh: Happiness comes in various colours…Happy Holi … Have a great one, safe one and most importantly a responsible one.

Raghu Ram: Happy Holi, everyone! Hope you have lots of fun!

Ranvir Shorey: Happy Holi!

Divya Dutta: A very happy holi.

Disha Patani: Yeyyy happy Holi everyone.

Kim Sharma: Happy Holi! Play safe.

Karishma Tanna: Wishing You and your family happy Holi.