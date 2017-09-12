Omung Kumar: “Directing Sanjay Dutt Is A Dream For Any Director”

Filmmaker Omung Kumar is excited about his upcoming venture Bhoomi, the much-awaited comeback film of Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt.

Initially, Omung was just producing the film and later things changed when Sanjay suggested that he should direct the film.

What made him choose Sanjay for playing the angry father, Kumar told IANS: “Initially I went to Sanjay sir along with Sandeep (Singh, writer and one of the producers of the film) to narrate few stories that we had.

“Out of them, Sanjay Dutt showed interest in Bhoomi. He liked the script and he wanted it to be his comeback film. We were so happy to know that.”

“Then, he asked me if I would like to direct the film — who would say no to that? Directing Sanjay Dutt is a dream for any director. So I said yes. It is an honour for me to work with him,” said Omung Kumar.

Whether National Award winning film Mary Kom or Sarabjit, the filmmaker has always worked with big stars of Bollywood, like Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and now Sanjay Dutt.

While using star power has always helped him to reach out to a larger audience with sensitive stories, asked about what audience can expect from Bhoomi, Omung said, “A new Sanjay Dutt, that we have never seen before, as a performer.

“He is playing his age and the role is highly performance oriented. I offered an actor a role that he has never done before, something that will be marked as iconic for the next 10 years of his journey as a performer.”

The film Bhoomi is releasing on September 22.