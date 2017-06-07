OMG! Salman Khan To Promote Tubelight With Sunil Grover Not Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma’s misfortunes are on an all time high. From his show’s dropping TRPs to his hospital visit recently due to blood pressure issues, the comedian is having a rough time. And now to add to his issues, we hear Salman Khan will not be promoting his upcoming film Tubelight on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Salman is all set to shoot for a special episode titled ‘Super Night With Tubelight’ on Sony TV and guess who will be present on the show. Ex-members from Kapil’s show, Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar will be entertaining us on this promotional show which will be two hours long.

A promo has already been released, featuring Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra. We do not see Sunil Grover in the promo, but it is being said that Sunil will be a part of the episode.

Take a look at the promo here:

Looks like Kapil misbehaving with Salman’s friend Ali Asgar was one big mistake on the former’s part and it has certainly cost him big. Previously, Salman has promoted all his releases on Kapil’s show and the episodes had managed to hit high TRPs.

It seems Salman has picked his side in the Kapil-Sunil fight. Although, recently, in a Twitter interaction with a fan, Kapil showed interest in having Sunil back on the show. When a fan asked about when they will see Grover on the show again, Kapil replied saying he’s always welcome on the show and can return whenever he wants.

For those unaware, things went sour between the co-stars when an intoxicated Kapil hurled a shoe at Grover on a flight and also abused him and other members of the show badly. Unwilling to put up with such a nasty behaviour, Grover exit the show immediately on their return. Along with Grover, other teammates such as Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar also left the show.