OMG! Riya Sen gets married to THIS MAN in a hush-hush ceremony

After having done a few films like Style etc… the ‘Sen-sational’ actress Riya Sen vanished from the Bollywood scene. She was busy doing her bit in regional films. For the uninitiated, Riya Sen happens to be the daughter of the yesteryear actress Moon Moon Sen and the granddaughter of legendary actress Suchitra Sen.

The latest update on Riya Sen is that she recently got married to Shivam Tiwari in Pune. Shivam Tiwari and Riya Sen were a couple for quite some time. Those in the know said that they made a really cute couple and complemented each other to the core.

It was only a few days ago when the world got to know about the awesome twosome’s engagement. And within a month’s time, the couple got married in a low key and a hush hush ceremony in Pune. Those who attended included the couple’s family members and friends. As for Shivam Tiwari, although not much is known about the guy, all that we can tell you is that he happens to be a photography enthusiast.

Speaking about her darling daughter Riya Sen, her mother Moon Moon Sen had said that, her daughter was ‘high maintenance’ and that she needed to find a guy with money and looks mattered for her. She added that while her other daughter Raima Sen liked tall and witty guys, Riya Sen looked for good looks. She also added that money was not important for them as they did not realise its value.

Speaking about Riya Sen’s career, even though she had not done many Bollywood films, the ones that she had done included Style, Jhankaar Beats and Apna Sapna Money Money. Besides Bollywood, Riya Sen also made her presence felt in the south film industry in a Tamil film directed Bharathiraja called Taj Mahal. Besides this, Riya Sen has also showed her acting prowess in Bengali films like Noukadubi, Jaatishwar and Agnidev Chatterjee’s Dark Chocolate, the very film in which her character was rumoured to be based on the controversial Sheena Bora.

Lately, Riya Sen is busy working in Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2.2.