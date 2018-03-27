OMG! Ranveer Singh Is Charging This Whopping Amount For IPL Performance?

Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt. The actor will later kick off the shooting schedule of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba which also stars Sara Ali Khan.

He will soon be performing for the opening ceremony of IPL. A Hindustan Times report stated that Ranveer Singh will get paid a whopping 5 crore for a 15-minute performance.

The source informed the publication, “He will be shaking a leg for about 15 minutes, but the organising team was always clear that they wanted Ranveer as a performer and that’s why he has been offered such a huge amount.”

The source added, “His appeal cuts across cities, age-groups and has an equally big fan following among men and women. That’s why the organisers felt that he is the perfect fit for the performance at this year’s IPL opening ceremony.”

The actor also has Kabir Khan’s 83– which is set to release in 2019. Ranveer Singh is currently basking the glory of his last release Padmaavat which has entered the 300 crore club at the box office. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie also featured Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.