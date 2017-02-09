OMG! Ranbir-Katrina’s Jagga Jasoos To Have 29 Songs

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos left everyone intrigued with the trailer. The trailer itself looked like a musical with just one dialogue towards the end. We hear, the music will play a very important role in the film and has as many as 29 songs.

Recently, the film’s music director, Pritam revealed that the film will have 29 tracks and that he is most excited for the album release.

Also, one of the major reasons for so many songs is that the film’s lead character stutters and the only time he doesn’t is when he sings. The songs are a part of the narrative.

In the past too, Anurag Basu’s films have had big soundtracks but his musical tastes have always been spot on.

The film is all to have its first song released in the coming week. Jagga Jasoos is slated to release on 7th April, 2017.