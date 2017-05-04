OMG! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is Unrecognizable In Mom's First Look!

The first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his upcoming film, Mom was released this morning and we must say the actor looks unrecognisable in his new avatar. He is seen in a half bald avatar, sporting glasses. Looks like Nawaz will be playing a slightly aged character.

The film stars Sridevi in a lead role. Earlier, we had seen a teaser of the film which had Nawazuddin’s narration. Check out Nawaz’s first look from Mom here:

Recently, in an interview to BT, the actor said, “There was no way I could have refused this role — how can anyone let go off an opportunity to act with Sridevi? I was even more excited after seeing my look in the film — it’s very different from whatever I have done so far.”

Mom is a thriller, that also stars Akshaye Khanna, Pitobash and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

Sridevi plays a ‘Mom’ who seems to be extremely concerned about her daughter and is seen getting involved in finding the truths associated with her daughter’s life. Mom will be in theatres on 7th July 2017. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Mom has been directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor and Sunil Manchanda. The film also features Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui in important roles. The film’s Music has been given by the maestro A. R. Rahman.

Earlier, the film was slated to release on 14th July, but to avoid the clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos and Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena, the makers of Mom have preponed the release by one week ahead.

Mom is Sridevi’s 300th film of her career. Sridevi was last seen in Bollywood with Gauri Shinde’s 2012 film English Vinglish, which garnered both, critical acclaim as well as box office success.