Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend, Romanian model, Iulia Vantur was spotted partying with his ex flame Sangeeta Bijalani.

Celebrating Christmas together, Salman’s ex and current girlfriend were seen getting friendly and even posed for a picture together.

Sangeeta is known to be a close family friend to Salman and is always present at all the festive occasions that the family celebrates.

The party was also attended by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and other members of the family.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight which is slated to release over Eid 2017.