OMG!! Dimple Kapadia And Sunny Deol Spotted Holding Hands In London

Just a few days after Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures from New York went viral , a video of another alleged couple has surfaced on the internet. Back in the day, there were reports of Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol’s alleged love affair. While the two maintained that they were just good friends, rumours died their own death.

And after all these years, a video of the two is making a lot of noise. Dimple and Sunny were seen indulging in some PDA in London. The video of the two holding hands while waiting for a bus has gone viral.

According to a report, they flew down to the city in August. The video was shared online by self-styled film critic, Kamal R Khan, who captioned his tweet with, “Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia are enjoying their holidays together. They are looking beautiful couple (sic).”

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia are enjoying their holidays together. They are looking beautiful couple. pic.twitter.com/XB6yI4t07v — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 27, 2017



Sunny Deol recently starred in Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut Poster Boys, along with his brother, Bobby. Dimple Kapadia was last seen on the big screen in a supporting role in 2015’s Welcome Back.

A few months back both were seen exiting from the Mumbai airport. They were together and went their separate ways as the paparazzi were around.Sunny and Dimple’s chemistry has been appreciated as they have given us films like Manzil Manzil, Gunaah, Aag Ka Gola, Arjun and Narasimha. But more than their movies, they made headlines for their rumoured relationship. It’s after ages that the two were spotted at the same place.

There was a time when these two talented actors were on the verge of getting married or according to a few reports they were already married. Some reports even went on to claim that Sunny was the reason for Dimple’s separation with late actor Rajesh Khanna.