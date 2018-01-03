Omg! Andhra Man Claims Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is His Biological Mother

Recently there have been an increasing number of stories coming up where commoners claim to be related by blood to famous celebrities. Last we saw a couple’s legal battle to prove Tamil star Dhanush as their son. Here is another 29-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, Sangeeth Kumar, who is making claims that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is his mother, who gave birth to him six years prior to winning the Miss World crown.

He does not have any legal documents to prove his claim. According to a report in Deccan Chronical while interacting with media in Mangaluru at the end of December he had said, “I was born to her by IVF in London in 1988. I was brought up in Chodavaram from age three to 27. I was with my grandmother Brinda Krishnaraj Rai’s family at the age of one and two in Mumbai. My grandfather Krishnaraj Rai died in April 2017 (March) and my uncle’s name in Aditya Rai.”

“My mother got married in 2007 with Abhishekh Bachchan and she is separated, living alone. I want my mom to come and live with me in Mangaluru. It’s already 27 years since I separated from my family, I miss her a lot. I don’t want to go to Vishakapatnam, at least I want my mother’s number so that I’ll be free,” he continued.

“I’m getting enormous headache and anger at my native place, most of my relatives have manipulated things since childhood, otherwise I would have come back to my mother before itself with clear information. Due to lack of information, I could not come to my mother, so now I got all clarity. Ultimate thing is I want my mom,” he said.

Let’s wait to see how Aishwarya reacts to such claims made about her.