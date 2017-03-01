OMG! Alia Bhatt accidentally reveals about her role in Badrinath Ki Dulhania!

While people are waiting with bated breath for the second film of the Dulhania franchise to hit theatres, the makers of Badrinath Ki Dulhania have been careful enough not to divulge much information about the film’s characters. However, the movie’s lead actress Alia Bhatt accidentally revealed her character in the film at an event!

While talking to the anchor, Alia confirmed that she is playing an air hostess in her upcoming rom-com. The actress admitted, “This is the first time I am playing an air hostess. I was honestly very nervous!” Alia also disclosed how she was trained at the Silk Air training centre, to step into the shoes of an air hostess. Well, we are sure Alia’s fans would be delighted to learn about her role in the film!

Alia Bhatt’s chemistry with her Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star is not just interesting on-screen but in real life too, the two keep pulling each other’s leg whenever they get a chance. At the same event, Varun revealed that Alia cries when she is hungry. Varun even said that Alia did not cry in Singapore as she got more than enough food there. Alia, who was standing right next to him, could not deny his comment. Alia Bhatt has always maintained that she is a big time foodie and loves every kind of food, but this piece of information is totally new! Varun also talked about their experience of shooting Badrinath Ki Dulhania in Singapore, while Alia revealed that director Shashank Khaitan’s favourite shot is the drone shot, which was taken several times while filming at the Henderson Waves.

Watch Alia Bhatt reveal her role in Badrinath Ki Dulhania here:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta is slated to release on 10th March.

Are you planning to watch the film? Tell us in the comment box below!