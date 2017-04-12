Aamir Khan is known for creating some unimaginable records at the box office. His latest release Dangal made a whopping business of 387.39 crores. Now the 52-year-old actor is all about to crack a 500 crore mega deal with Netflix for the digital rights of his films.

A source close to Aamir Khan’s production house revealed to a popular tabloid that Netflix is planning to purchase the exclusive digital screening rights of all the movies made under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

The source added, “The deal, which is going to be worth Rs 500 crore, will give the online streaming giant access to almost the entire filmography of Aamir.”

Talking about the deal, the source further adds, “There are also talks that the contract will include exclusive digital rights to the actor’s upcoming movie ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. It is just a matter of time before the announcement is made.”

Aamir Khan Productions has some of his biggest blockbusters – including Dangal, Lagaan (2001) and Taare Zameen Par (2007), among others.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar, where he’ll portray the character of a music composer. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles, Aamir will just be playing a cameo. The movie will hit the screen during the Diwali weekend. The film is all set to clash with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 (Robot 2).

Post this, Aamir Khan will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film will soon go on floors soon and will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously helmed Tashan and Dhoom 3. It will be produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films and will release in Diwali, 2018.