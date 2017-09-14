Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao, who was overwhelmed with the response to “Omerta” at the movie’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), says the film can be disturbing for some viewers due to the dark reality it exposes.

The film tells the story of Pakistani-origin terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.

Rajkummar, who was at TIFF for the movie’s premiere, told IANS via social media: “It was an overwhelming experience. It was our world premiere and it opened to a packed house in Toronto. Viewers were quite emotional and stunned after the film.

“It can be a disturbing watch for some. It shows you the dark reality of a dangerous world.”

Rajkummar Rao essays the titular role of British radical of Pakistani origin, Omar Sheikh known for his involvement in kidnapping and murder of the Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002 and his links to various Islamist organizations in Omerta, which is touted as Mehta’s most explosive thriller so far. Omar Sheikh is currently being held in a prison in Pakistan.

Omerta marks the return of the formidable actor-director team of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar, who have worked together in films like Aligarh, CityLights and Shahid. Omerta is produced by Nahid Khan and Shailesh Singh.

The producer Shailesh Singh who teams up with Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao again after Shahid and Aligarh says, “It is a wonderful feeling to premiere our film once again at the amazing Toronto International Film Festival 2017. I want to thank all the team members who have braved some impossible conditions to achieve a film of great relevance and complex scale.”

Mehta is also the creative director of Bose Dead/Alive, an upcoming web series featuring Rajkummar as Subhas Chandra Bose.