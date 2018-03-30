Omertà Poster: Captures The Turning Point In This Rajkummar Rao Starrer!

With each passing day, director Hansal Mehta seems to unravel many layers from his film Omertà. You saw Rajkummar Rao playing the dreaded British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh deep in prayer in the first poster.

Omertà’s second poster shows a bearded and remorseless Rajkummar Rao being taken away in a police van. Whether this was soon after his capture by Delhi police for the kidnapping of four foreign tourists or for his ruthless killing of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, we will know only after watching the film. A defiant, nonchalant Rajkummar Rao can be seen almost smiling in the poster.

‘My first as an anti-hero and exhausting as an actor. To feel the hate towards another human-being without any remorse can take quite a toll. It took me a while to shed this character,” says Rajkummar Rao.

The poster gives a clear indication that the filmmaker along with his muse Rajkummar Rao are set to break new ground again.