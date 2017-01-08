Veteran actor Om Puri passed away recently and Bollywood mourned his loss. The late actor was working on Salman Khan’s Tubelight. It will be Om Puri’s last film and he will be seen playing a special character in the film.

Director Kabir Khan took to Twitter to share images from their shoot together. The director mentioned that he will be missing Om Puriji’s warm hugs on the sets of the film. There were reports suggesting that his character in the film may be of a Muslim Gandhian.

Omji… I will miss that warm tight hug that you gave me every morning on set. Khudahafiz sir… you were the best! — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) January 6, 2017

Omji… u were laughing with us on set jst a few days ago! We have lost one of the greatest actor & the warmest person in the film industry — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) January 6, 2017

Tubelight is a period drama that stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu as the female lead. Tubelight is slated to release on Eid this year.