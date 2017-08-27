Om Puri's Last Film Mr. Kabaadi Releases on 8th September all over

Om Puri’s final work releases posthumously this week. One of the greatest stalwarts of Hindi cinema, Om Puri breathed his last early this year on the 6th of January and left behind a void that can never be filled. His presence can now only be cherished by the works he left behind and one such gem is to finally make it to cinema halls. Anup Jalota produced Mr. Kabaadi that starred Om Puri will be hitting the cinema halls on 8th of September.

Written and directed by Om Puri’s first wife Seema Kapoor, Mr. Kabaadi is a satirical comedy that shows what happens when a ‘kabaadiwala’ or a scrap dealer becomes rich, how he flaunts his wealth…to be like other millionaires how he changes his wardrobe, trying a different accent and expanding his business.

The film has a power star cast that also stars Annu Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Sarika, Satish Kaushik, Bijendra Kala, Kashish Vora, Ulka Gupta, Rajveer Singh among others. Interestingly, it is Satish Kaushik who has completed the dubbing for Om Puri’s unfinished portions.

Trending :

While the social satire is quite spot on, one of the biggest take aways from the film is it’s climax that interestingly has Om Puri in the character of a noble spirit giving a very important life lesson. One can only wait till the 8th of September to witness the magic of Om Puri on the silver screen all over again.The film is made under the banner of Anup Jalota Films, Om Chhangani Films, and Sadhna TV.Rakesh Gupta, Dinesh Gupta, and Om Chhangani are co producer of the film.