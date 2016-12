Here’s another brand new poster of OK Jaanu featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The duo are seen singing their hearts out on the poster.

Giving us the coolest advice for New Year, about no resolutions and the ‘Figure out kar lenge’ attitude, the poster looks fun.

OK Jaanu is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani.

Check out the new poster here:

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is slated to release on 13th January, 2017.