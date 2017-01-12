OK Jaanu Review By Celebs: Cute, Fun, Sweet Romantic Film!

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor have got thumbs up from Bollywood celebrities from their upcoming rom-com Ok Jaanu, which is just a day away from release. On Wednesday, the makers had held a special screening where Bollywood stars were present.
Their verdict is out! Take a look at few Tweets given out by actors who watched the film yesterday:
Karan Tacker:
#OkJaanu ,You got me falling in Love! n exhilarating experience n Fab Chemistry!#AdityaRoyKapur @ShraddhaKapoor @karanjohar #ShaadAli 👏🏻👏🏻
Shaad Randhawa:
Please don’t miss #OkJaanu if u r a romantic at heart ! Adi & @ShraddhaKapoor are unbelievably cute & awesome together!
Kriti Sanon:
The adorable chemistry of @ShraddhaKapoor and #Aditya will make u fall in love!Go watch #OkJaanu this friday! @karanjohar @shaadesh ❤️❤️
Neha Dhupia:
It’s sassy,sweet,sensuous @ShraddhaKapoor n #AdityaRoyKapur r incredible! #OkJaanu kinda love all the way. Congrats @karanjohar n #shaadali
Milap Zaveri:
#OkJaanu is full of wonderful chemistry and performances by Adi and @ShraddhaKapoor Naseer Saab is terrific! Sweet fun film!
Sophie Choudry:
#OkJaanu is one of the cutest films ever! @ShraddhaKapoor + Adi r super & their chemistry adorable! U’ll want to fall in #Love 😍 @karanjohar
Siddhanth Kapoor:
Cutest film in recent times #OkJaanu, must must watch! Congratulations @ShraddhaKapoor @shaadesh @karanjohar @arrahman
Sonam Nair
Sometimes love is in the little moments, and #OkJaanu is fulllll of such beautiful moments! And how cute are Aditya and @ShraddhaKapoor!!