Oh No! Akshaye Khanna In Legal Trouble Because Of Ittefaq

Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq is flying high at the box office. But the film and the producers are in a legal trouble now.

Akshaye Khanna has landed himself in trouble after he was seen smoking in one of the Ittefaq poster.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Delhi’s health department has issued a notice to Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar for the same. As per the notice, Delhi department has stated that, “The promotional material poster of the film being publicized in media is in gross violation of Section 5 of the Cigarette & Other Tobacco Products Act 2003. Bollywood films have a lasting effect and influence the youth in a major way. Additional Director (Health), Tobacco Control Department, S.K. Arora said, “The director, producer, actor, distributor and promoters of this film, along with the editors of various news agencies/other media, are liable to be prosecuted.”

Trending :

Ittefaq is a remake of 1969 film of the same name which is directed by Yash Chopra. It is doing well at the box office. The makers of the movie didn’t promote the film and also it had no songs. Despite of this, the film has become a sleeper hit. A positive word of mouth has helped this murder mystery to grow at the box office.

Talking about the performances, the trio, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna has done complete justice with their respective roles. Khanna, being one of the underrated actors, his one-liners have been quite appreciated by the fans. Director Abhay Chopra has put the story to the point, keeping it short and crisp.

Ittefaq is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions and it released on November 3, 2017.