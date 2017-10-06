Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s representative said the BMC on Thursday demolished energy saving solar panels in an area outside his office premises in Malad (West) here.

A statement issued on behalf of Shah Rukh Khan’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd said they will take the matter up with the authorities concerned.

“Red Chillies VFX is a tenant and not the owner of the property mentioned. The building has an open area outside with seating which employees use for eating food that they get from home. It is not an operational canteen.”

“The part which the BMC has demolished are the energy saving solar panels which provide clean energy to the entire VFX building. Red Chillies VFX is taking this up with the concerned authorities at the BMC,” the statement read.

Officials at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Shah Rukh Khan, recently, got together with actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji — not for a film but for a selfie. The superstar said he was in awe of their persona, and thanked them for their graciousness and love.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter on Monday to share the photograph with his “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” co-stars.

“Some nights the stars with you shine brighter than the ones in the sky. Thank you ladies for your graciousness beauty and love,” SRK posted on Monday.

He also posted another image in which he is seen posing with his leading ladies Sridevi, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor.

With films like Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Duplicate and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the 1990s to entertainers like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Diwale — Kajol and SRK are one of Bollywood’s most beloved onscreen couples.