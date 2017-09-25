We all know that Bollywood is all about uncertainty and unpredictability. One such recent example is that of the ace filmmaker Kabir Khan’s sports-based film. All these days, the name which was doing the rounds was that of the suave Arjun Kapoor, who was reportedly finalised to play the role of Kapil Dev in the film, which is about India’s moment of pride and glory at the historic win in the 1983 World Cup.

The latest update on the film is that, it’s not Arjun Kapoor, but the hunky Ranveer Singh who has been finalised to play the role of Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan film.

The said film will be written by National Award-winning acclaimed director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, who is also busy with yet another dream project, which happens to be a space odyssey titled Chandamama Door Ke, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Even though there were recent reports about Chandamama Door Ke being indefinitely postponed, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan rubbished all the rumours by saying that his film is on track and has no reason to be postponed indefinitely.

Coming back to Kabir Khan’s sports-based film, it will be co-produced by Phantom Films and Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who is the founder and Managing Director of the ‘Celebrity Cricket League’ (CCL). Reports state that, all of them felt that Ranveer Singh would be an ideal choice to play the role of Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan’s film.

Besides Kabir Khan’s film, Ranveer Singh is also extremely busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama Padmavati, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. While Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the titular role of Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the role of Alauddin Khilji, whereas Shahid Kapoor will be playing Maharawal Ratan Singh.