Official: John Abraham-Tamannah To Star In Action-Thriller Chor Nikalke Bhaaga

John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia are all set to share screen space for the 1st time in Amar Kaushik’s upcoming action-thriller Chor Nikalke Bhaaga.

Buzz is that John will essay the character of a cop, while Tamannaah will portray the role of an air-hostess, though an official announcement on their character details are still awaited!

We heard that Tamannaah’s character will not be seen romancing John’s character, but with another protagonist.

Chor Nikalke Bhaaga will be produced by John’s JA Entertainment, KriArj Entertainment and Raj Kumar Gupta. The movie is slated to go on floors soon.