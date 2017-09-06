OFFICIAL! Harshvardhan Kapoor To Star In Abhinav Bindra’s Biopic

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor will play shooter Abhinav Bindra on the silver screen and says he is “stoked” to be chosen to essay the Olympic champion.

Harshvardhan on Tuesday shared a photograph of himself along with Bindra, who won the country’s first individual gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play Abhinav Bindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said ‘Hard Work is a talent’,” he captioned the image.

Hindustan Times first reported about Harshvardhan signing on to play the shooter in December 2016, months before the news was confirmed. At the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards held in June, Anil Kapoor spoke about the film. “It’s too early to speak about the Abhinav Bindra film. Once everything is finalised, I’ll talk about it. But talks are on. If God wishes, we (Harshvardhan and me) will do a film together and it could be this one. I am very excited to work with him, but it is too early to speak about it,” he said.

Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian sportsperson to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, when he won the 10 m Air Rifle event at the 2008 games, held in Beijing. He finished fourth at the Rio games in 2016, and announced his retirement soon after.

Harshvardhan, who is the son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, made his debut in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. He is currently shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi, which is expected to release later this year.