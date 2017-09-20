While many of Bollywood actresses have already started gaining grounds in Hollywood, on the other hand, there have been many stars from Tollywood (south film industry) who are busy preparing to make their Bollywood debut. One such star is the southern sensation Dulquer Salmaan, who is now all set to make his debut in Bollywood with a road trip comedy flick along with the National Award winner Irrfan Khan.

The film, which has been titled Karwaan, will also star the YouTube’s sensational star Mithila Palkar. Just as when we were all excited about the mint fresh pairing of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, there comes a news (unconfirmed though) that it will be Kriti Kharbanda and not Mithila Palkar who will be playing the role of Dulquer Salmaan’s love interest.

Kriti Kharbanda’s role in the film is not a full-fledged one as she features in a cameo appearance only. But, her presence in the film is extremely important as her character in the film alters the film’s story in a big way. Buzz is also that Kriti Kharbanda, who will be flying to Kochi tomorrow morning to start shooting, is extremely comfortable conversing in with Telugu and Kannada.

Trending :

But, since her character in this film required her to speak a little bit of Malayalam, Kriti Kharbanda has now hired a trainer on the sets in order to help her out with the nuances, finer points and diction of Malayalam language. Reports state that, unlike her earlier films, Kriti Kharbanda’s role in Karwaan will be totally de-glam.

Speaking about Irrfan Khan who was last seen in the smash hit film Hindi Medium, had recently posted a video of a man rowing a boat, which has led to many speculations about his role in Karwaan.