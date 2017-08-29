Guys, it’s final! Salman Khan will soon be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez in much-loved Race franchise titled Race 3. Many rumors were doing the rounds regarding the director of the film, but trade analyst Girish Johar has put all speculations to rest after announcing the director’s name early this morning.

The film will be directed by none another than dance guru Remo D’Souza. The cast will start shooting for the film from October 2017.

Check out his tweet here:

The first film in this Race franchise had hit the theaters in 2008 which featured Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy in pivotal roles. This film of director Abbas-Mustan had turned out to be the 4th highest grossing film of the year.

The second installment of the franchise was directed by Abbas-Mustan and had released in 2013. It had an ensemble cast that includes Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan reprising their roles respectively, while Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez were the new additions to the cast of the film. This film was the first one to enter the domestic and worldwide; Bollywood’s 100 Crore Club back in 2013.

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his much-awaited film Tiger Zinda Hai which is all set to release in December 2017. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif in a lead role. The film is a sequel to 2012’s hit film Ek Tha Tiger which was directed by Kabir Khan.

Whereas Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive which is all set to hit theaters on 2nd March 2018.

Are you excited for this one? Let us know in the comment section below!